PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.68 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.36.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.41. 905,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,547. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.