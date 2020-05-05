Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

