Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.85% of Perrigo worth $55,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

