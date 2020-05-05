Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Peyto Exploration & Development to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.69 million for the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.83. 1,443,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,208. The company has a market capitalization of $466.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

