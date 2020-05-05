Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0395 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $523,650.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036449 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,994.79 or 1.00584728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00067493 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000495 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

