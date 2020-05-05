Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 259.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,693 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $100,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.