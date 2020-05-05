Phillip Paccione Sells 15,000 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

