Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $34,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

