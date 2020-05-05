Pi Financial Analysts Give Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) a C$9.60 Price Target

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) has been given a C$9.60 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE GBR traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.66. 166,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,667. The firm has a market cap of $551.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.53. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

