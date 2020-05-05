PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Hits $760,853.08

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $760,853.08 and $68,365.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.02288035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00187163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,633,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.