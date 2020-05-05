PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.