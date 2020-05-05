Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $14.65 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after buying an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

