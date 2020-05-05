Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $7,034,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

