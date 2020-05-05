Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PIRS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 150,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,387. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIRS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

