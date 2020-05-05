Pillar Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Pillar has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $4,779.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.02300234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00187452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

