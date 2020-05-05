PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PHK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 627,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,851. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.