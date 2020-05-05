Pimco Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 171,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,971. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

