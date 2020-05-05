Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PINS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,025,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,931,496. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

