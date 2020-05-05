Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

