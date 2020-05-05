Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.62.

Shares of MOH opened at $178.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $178.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

