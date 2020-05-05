Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank7 in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Bank7 alerts:

BSVN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.