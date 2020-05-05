Piper Sandler Cuts Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $56.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,585. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zogenix by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,533,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.