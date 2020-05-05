Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $704.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,388,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

