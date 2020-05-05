Piper Sandler Trims Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price to $67.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE FN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. 474,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

