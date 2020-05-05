Pirate Chain Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $139,994.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 155,515,977 coins. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

