Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of TMO traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.37. 53,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.12 and a 200-day moving average of $313.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

