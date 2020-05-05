Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267,804. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

