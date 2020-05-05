PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Reaches $432,570.86

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market cap of $432,570.86 and $960,799.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,027.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.02716498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00655751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005088 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

