Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.44-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57.

PAA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,536,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

