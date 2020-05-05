Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Plexus reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

PLXS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 4,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

