Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $31.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.67 million. Plug Power posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $285.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $296.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $366.91 million, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $387.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

PLUG stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,727,453.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,797.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,885,520 shares of company stock worth $9,283,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

