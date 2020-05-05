POA Network (POA) Price Tops $0.0176

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and Binance. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

