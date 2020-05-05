PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,346,413 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.44% of PPG Industries worth $86,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

PPG stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

