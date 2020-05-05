Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Primo Water reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $29,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,408 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $7,151,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 771,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $5,301,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

