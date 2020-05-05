Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

