PRIZM Market Cap Reaches $32.83 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $387,916.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,039.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.02719034 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00655368 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010947 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

