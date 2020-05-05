Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

