Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.28% of Progressive worth $120,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $22,762,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. 234,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,609. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

