Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PGNY opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 198.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $394,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,971.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

