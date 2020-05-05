Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $82,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

PLD stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. 1,845,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

