Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 88.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,196 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE:PLD opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.