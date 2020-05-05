ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProntoForms in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

CVE PFM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.71. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.06. ProntoForms has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 million and a PE ratio of -35.50.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.37 million during the quarter.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

