Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Proofpoint worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,228 shares of company stock worth $7,537,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

PFPT opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.63. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

