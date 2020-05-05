PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.22–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $60-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

PRO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 486,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

