Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. On average, analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,306. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

In related news, Director Harold E. Selick purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

