Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after buying an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,493,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after buying an additional 226,226 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 591,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,046,000 after buying an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 144,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.70. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

