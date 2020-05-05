Prudential PLC Acquires 553,108 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,108 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 1.3% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.68% of Baidu worth $237,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $6,080,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Baidu by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Bank of America upped their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $95.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $164.77.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

