Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 1,648,601 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,648,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,034,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,887. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

