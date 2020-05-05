Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,808.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,870 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $107,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,063 shares of company stock worth $6,058,161 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

GILD traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. 14,889,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659,709. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

