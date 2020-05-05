Prudential PLC Buys 64,479 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prudential PLC owned 14.44% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $261,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 297,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,828. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

